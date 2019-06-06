Clarification to June 5 story on Ottawa flooding
Parliament Hill and the Ottawa skyline are seen as the Ottawa River churns underneath Portage Bridge, which connects Ottawa and Gatineau, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Rising water levels have contributed to flooding on both sides of the river. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 11:35AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Canadian Press reported June 5 that repairs to some federal infrastructure in Ottawa damaged by this spring's flooding will be covered by a previous $55-million appropriation for the National Capital Commission partly meant to pay for repairs after previous flooding in 2017.
That money will cover only some of the repairs -- to infrastructure such as riverfront paths where work after the last flood had not been completed. For other fixes, the commission says it will have to find money from other budgets or seek additional funding from the federal government.