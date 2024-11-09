Clarence-Rockland budget proposes 8.74% property tax hike
Residents in the City of Clarence-Rockland may soon see a nearly 10 per cent hike to their property tax bill next year.
The 2025 draft capital budget for the city immediately east of Ottawa amounts to $44.8 million to address "growth related, repair and maintenance, and strategic capital investments" for next year.
The draft budget, if passed, proposes an 8.74 per cent property tax hike to address several growing costs for the municipality. The property tax for an average home assessed at $310,000 will amount to $2,633, an increase of $212 over the 2024 amount.
In addition, residents could see an increase in their water rates by 3.5 per cent and sewer rates by six per cent.
"This increase is necessary to cover the cost of operations, including the debt service rate, as well as to pay for capital costs," the draft budget says.
Changes to the 2025 budget that have the largest impact include increases to contributions to reserves amounting to $659,444 and increased costs for the Ontario Provincial Police contract of $486,201. City wage adjustments to account for the cost of living, insurance and software fees also made up a bulk of the city's cost increases.
The city is expected to bring in an additional $326,190 in tax revenue because of the increased property taxes. The budget also proposes an average increase in fees and charges of three per cent that will bring an added revenue of $64,000.
Ottawa residents are facing at least a 2.9 per cent property tax rate increase in 2025, with the city's finance and corporate services committee approving budget directions earlier this year. A 2.9 per cent property tax hike, with a transit levy increase of at least 2.9 per cent, would add $125 to the average urban property tax bill in Ottawa.
Clarence-Rockland's city council will deliberate on the 2025 budget on Nov. 18 and 19 to approve the budget. An additional meeting on Nov. 20 is scheduled if needed. The public is invited to provide comments on the budget by sending an email to Budget@Clarence-Rockland.com or by phone at 613-446-6022 ext. 2205.
