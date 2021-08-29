Advertisement
Clarence-Rockland appoints new mayor
Published Sunday, August 29, 2021 3:36PM EDT
Clarence-Rockland announced Mario Zanth is the new mayor of the municipality east of Ottawa. (Photo courtesy: Clarence-Rockland)
OTTAWA -- Mario Zanth is the new Mayor of Clarence-Rockland.
The city of Clarence-Rockland announced the municipal council appointed Zanth as mayor, two months after the death of Mayor Guy Desjardins.
Zanth served as councillor for Ward 2 in Clarence-Rockland since 2014.
Desjardins passed away on July 3 after a long illness. Desjardins was first elected mayor of Clarence-Rockland in 2014 after serving as a councillor.
The city of Clarence-Rockland will announce plans to fill the vacancy as councillor in Ward 2 soon.