The Ottawa Hospital's Civic Campus is operating on emergency power after an electrical fire in a service building.

Ottawa Fire says it was called to the hospital around 9:50 a.m. Friday after staff reported seeing smoke from a high voltage vault in the service area of the building. Upon arrival, crews discovered an "electrical fault" and declared a working fire shortly after to ensure enough firefighters were on scene should the scene escalate.

Fire says flames were never spotted.

Crews with Hydro Ottawa were called to the scene to assist firefighters locate and isolate the electrical circuits.

Hydro Ottawa says the vault and equipment belong to the hospital and as such the hospital's own contractors are on site working to fix the equipment.

The hospital says it is operating on emergency power until "full power" can be restored to the civic campus. It says no patients were affected or evacuated.

Approximately 12 staff members were temporarily forced to leave their "service building."

Ottawa Paramedics say all non-urgent calls are being divereted to other hospitals until full power is restored. Urgent, life-threatning calls including heart attacks, trauma cases and strokes will continue going to the civic campus.