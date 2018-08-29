

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





CityFolk music festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an expanded Marvest line-up.

Marvest is billed as a harvest of local music featuring free performances in non-traditional venues. It runs during the same weekend as CityFolk at Lansdowne.

Marvest will feature 70 acts from the Ottawa-area on Friday, September 14 and Saturday, September 15. The musical acts will be showcased in bars, restaurants and storefronts in the Glebe, along with St. Giles Church and the Fourth Ave. Baptist Church.

For info on the Marvest lineup, visit www.cityfolkfestival.com