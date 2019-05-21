

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Robert Plant, Leon Bridges and Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace will take the stage at CityFolk festival in September.

Organizers have unveiled the line-up for the four-day music festival at Lansdowne Park.

CityFolk’s executive and artistic director Mark Monahan says “the festival has established an end-of-summer tradition – cottages are closed, kids are back in school – and CityFolk gives people one last chance to enjoy a great outdoor music experience."

CityFolk kicks off on September 12 with Lucinda Williams, Orville Peck, Dwayne Gretzky, Larkin Poe and The Strumbellas. Our Lady Peace, Live and Bush headline September 13th, along with Donovan Woods and the Opposition and Rich Aucoin.

The line-up for September 14 includes Leon Bridges, RHYE, Saul Williams, The Once, Eleni Mandell, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and LeE HARVeY OsMOND.

CityFolk festival wraps up on September 15th with Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters, Lucy Dacus, Tim Baker and The White Buffalo.

CityFolk organizers will also present Marvest, featuring local talent. The line-up and venues will be announced shortly.

A special, limited pre-sale offer with discounted prices starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The regular “on-sale” begins Friday at 10 a.m. Visit www.cityfolkfestival.com