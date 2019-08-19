

CTV Ottawa





A city of Ottawa employee has died after he was pinned between two garbage trucks in the east end.

“Two garbage trucks were involved in a collision, a male was working between the two trucks when he was struck, he was pronounced deceased,” said Det.-Const. Kevin Bradford.

Ottawa Paramedics say the man, who is in his 50s, suffered ‘crush injuries’ to his lower body.

It happened around 7a.m. on Cyrville Rd. Ottawa Police and the Ministry of Labour are both investigating.

The city of Ottawa confirmed the man was an employee in the Public Works and Environmental Services Department. In a statement Quentin Levesque, the Acting General Manager for Public Works and Environmental Services, said the city would be providing assistance to employees.

“First and foremost, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of our employee. Today is an extremely difficult day for those who are affected by this tragic incident," Levesque said via e-mail to CTV News.

“The City is providing support to its employees through the Employee Assistance Program.”

The city also announced that the flags at all City of Ottawa sites would be lowered to half-mast to mourn the employee.