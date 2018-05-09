

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Fire has reinstated a city-wide fire ban.

The move came after firefighters battled several grass fires across the city on Tuesday.

In a statement, Ottawa Fire said the ban applies to “agriculture burns, brush pile burns, as well as campfires. There will be zero tolerance enforcement during the fire ban.”

A fire Tuesday morning on Riddledale Road in West-Carleton March was approximately 2-3 acres in size. No one was hurt.

Firefighters also battled fires on Fernbank Road, William McEwen Road and on McBean Street. There was also a fire in some plants outside a building on Eagleson Road.

Ottawa Fire says the fire ban will remain in place until conditions improve and the green grass starts to show through dead tall grass.