City-wide fire ban reinstated for Ottawa
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 3:16AM EDT
Ottawa Fire has reinstated a city-wide fire ban.
The move came after firefighters battled several grass fires across the city on Tuesday.
In a statement, Ottawa Fire said the ban applies to “agriculture burns, brush pile burns, as well as campfires. There will be zero tolerance enforcement during the fire ban.”
A fire Tuesday morning on Riddledale Road in West-Carleton March was approximately 2-3 acres in size. No one was hurt.
Firefighters also battled fires on Fernbank Road, William McEwen Road and on McBean Street. There was also a fire in some plants outside a building on Eagleson Road.
Ottawa Fire says the fire ban will remain in place until conditions improve and the green grass starts to show through dead tall grass.