City warns of traffic delays this weekend when slice of Bronson closed

The city of Ottawa is warning drivers to expect traffic delays downtown this weekend when a slice of Bronson Avenue is closed for sewer work.

A small section of Bronson between Slater and Albert streets will close at 7 a.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Sunday.

"This upcoming temporary closure is to facilitate sewer and watermain construction work as part of the Albert/Queen/Slater/Bronson reconstruction project," the city says.

Traffic detours will be in place, but the city says there will be no impacts to OC Transpo transit routes. On-street parking will not be possible, but vehicle access will be maintained for emergency services, local residents and business owners. Pedestrian and cycling access will be maintained.

The city is spending $47 million on the reconstruction of Albert, Queen, and Slater streets and Bronson Avenue. It will include the replacement of sewers and watermains, and allow for combined sewer separation, which the city says would reduce the potential for combined sewer overflows and basement flooding in the area.

The city recently experienced a significant flooding event when up to 100 mm of rain fell in some parts of the city on Aug. 10. The storm was so intense, that it flooded the combined sewage storage tunnel, causing millions of litres of raw sewage to flow into the Ottawa River.