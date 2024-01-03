OTTAWA
    City wants residents to give input on commemorative street naming

    The city of Ottawa installed "Free Ukraine" signs on Charlotte Street, across the street from the Russian Embassy. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) The city of Ottawa installed "Free Ukraine" signs on Charlotte Street, across the street from the Russian Embassy. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

     The City of Ottawa wants to hear from people to modernize its current street naming policy.

    This comes in an effort to align the 20-year-old Commemorative Naming Policy in Ottawa’s streets, parks and facilities to reflect the city’s diverse culture.

    In a Wednesday news release, the city says there are more than 350 streets, parks and facilities holding the names of extraordinary people with big contributions to the city and its residents.

    Any Ottawan can submit a nomination for the commemorative naming of a municipal park, facility or street, as long as the nominated individual has "demonstrated excellence, courage or exceptional service to the community," and has worked to foster equality and reduce discrimination.

    The city adds the nominated names should also belong to people who have shaped the texture of the community, City of Ottawa, province of Ontario or Canada.

    To nominate someone, complete the online survey by visiting Engage Ottawa.

    If you have additional questions or feedback upon completing the survey, please contact NamingOttawa@ottawa.ca or call 613-580-2424, ext. 27551.

    The survey will be open until Friday, Feb. 16.

