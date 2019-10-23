

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are being asked to explore the idea of installing security cameras in the ByWard Market.

In July, Mayor Jim Watson asked staff to look into whether Closed Circuit Security Cameras should be installed in the popular tourist area. The proposal came after two deadly shootings in the ByWard Market, including the Canada Day death of Ryan Kabuya-Ntumba.

Councillor Shawn Menard posted a memo to Council from Emergency and Protective Services General Manager Anthony Di Monte. In the memo, Di Monte recommends the city ask Ottawa Police to conduct a “Privacy Impact Assessment” of the CCTV pilot project.

Di Monte notes that according to the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, the “institution operating a video surveillance system for the purposes of law enforcement must have a clear law enforcement mandate.”

The memo says guidelines for the use of Video Surveillance states the institution that is to operate the CCTV system would need to undertake a Privacy Impact Assessment. It would include a comprehensive review of privacy related issues and determine whether the proposed video surveillance is necessary under the circumstances.

Di Monte says he has advised interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell of the city’s request.

The City of Ottawa currently operates CCTV for security purposes in and around city facilities.