

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City of Ottawa will be unveiling a new project aimed at catching drivers who illegally pass school buses while lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.

Mayor Jim Watson, Transportation Committee Chair Coun. Stephen Blais, and representatives from the Ottawa Police, Safer Roads Ottawa, and the Consortium transport scolaire d’Ottawa (CTSO) will officially launch the stop-arm camera program Thursday morning.

It will be a fully automated system–the first of its kind in Ontario. The camera will capture footage of drivers who pass by when the arm is out.

Illegally passing a school bus carries a fine of up to $2,000 and six demerit points for a first offense.

The City says, during the final two months of the pilot project in 2016, the camera caught an average of five vehicles passing the stopped school bus every day.