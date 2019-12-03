City to offer day camps in event of school closures Wednesday
OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa will be offering day camp programs on Wednesday in the event of a one-day strike by Ontario public high school teachers Wednesday.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, and both French language boards in Ottawa, will close all elementary and secondary schools on Wednesday if there is a strike. All Ottawa-Catholic District School Board schools will remain open.
The day camps will be for children between the ages of four and 12, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost will be 40 per day.
Camps will be open at the following locations:
English camps:
- Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
- St-Laurent Complex
- Hintonburg Community Centre
- Greenboro Community Centre
- Rideauview Community Centre
- Walter Baker Sports Centre
- Richcraft Recreation Complex
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex
- Kanata Recreation Complex
- Sawmill Creek Community Centre
- Greely Community Centre
- Manotick Community Centre
French camps:
- Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
- St-Laurent Complex
- Sandy Hill Community Centre
Pre- and post-camp care will be available for an additional fee from 7:30 to 8 am and 5 to 5:30 pm at the following facilities:
- Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
- St-Laurent Complex
- Greenboro Community Centre
Registration is now open online or in person at City recreation facilities and Client Service Centres.