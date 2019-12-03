OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa will be offering day camp programs on Wednesday in the event of a one-day strike by Ontario public high school teachers Wednesday.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, and both French language boards in Ottawa, will close all elementary and secondary schools on Wednesday if there is a strike. All Ottawa-Catholic District School Board schools will remain open.

The day camps will be for children between the ages of four and 12, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost will be 40 per day.

Camps will be open at the following locations:

English camps:

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

St-Laurent Complex

Hintonburg Community Centre

Greenboro Community Centre

Rideauview Community Centre

Walter Baker Sports Centre

Richcraft Recreation Complex

CARDELREC Recreation Complex

Kanata Recreation Complex

Sawmill Creek Community Centre

Greely Community Centre

Manotick Community Centre

French camps:

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

St-Laurent Complex

Sandy Hill Community Centre

Pre- and post-camp care will be available for an additional fee from 7:30 to 8 am and 5 to 5:30 pm at the following facilities:

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

St-Laurent Complex

Greenboro Community Centre

Registration is now open online or in person at City recreation facilities and Client Service Centres.