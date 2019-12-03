OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa will be offering day camp programs on Wednesday in the event of a one-day strike by Ontario public high school teachers Wednesday.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, and both French language boards in Ottawa, will close all elementary and secondary schools on Wednesday if there is a strike. All Ottawa-Catholic District School Board schools will remain open.

The day camps will be for children between the ages of four and 12, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost will be 40 per day.

Camps will be open at the following locations:

English camps:

  • Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
  • St-Laurent Complex
  • Hintonburg Community Centre
  • Greenboro Community Centre
  • Rideauview Community Centre
  • Walter Baker Sports Centre
  • Richcraft Recreation Complex
  • CARDELREC Recreation Complex
  • Kanata Recreation Complex
  • Sawmill Creek Community Centre
  • Greely Community Centre
  • Manotick Community Centre

French camps:

  • Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
  • St-Laurent Complex
  • Sandy Hill Community Centre

Pre- and post-camp care will be available for an additional fee from 7:30 to 8 am and 5 to 5:30 pm at the following facilities:

  • Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
  • St-Laurent Complex
  • Greenboro Community Centre

Registration is now open online or in person at City recreation facilities and Client Service Centres. 