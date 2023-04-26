City staff say province keeping Ottawa in the dark about homelessness funding

City of Ottawa staff say the Ontario government has not been transparent in explaining its changes to homelessness funding after Ottawa was allocated less than $1 million more in new money this year.

The province is providing $48,464,600 in funding through the homelessness prevention program (HPP), which is an increase of just $845,100, or 1.8 per cent, from last year's funding. The city says Ottawa is receiving 0.4 per cent of a $202-million increase to the HPP provincewide, announced in the 2023 provincial budget. The $48 million in annual funding is the second-highest overall amount for any municipality in the province, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says.

Interim general manager of community and social services Clara Freire told councillors the province has not explained how the allocation of funds was determined under the new funding model.

"What we've asked is to see how the funding was allocated to Toronto. When we look at Toronto's portion, it does not appear to be a consistent application of the auditor general's recommendations," said Freire. "We've asked repeatedly to see how our allocation was determined and that has not come to bear either."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Tuesday that Ottawa was receiving disproportionately higher funding under the previous model and that this had been explained to officials on multiple occasions.

In a statement Wednesday, the ministry said the city was given a breakdown of the new model in a meeting on April 13. Representatives from the City were also present at a briefing on this topic given by the ministry on March 28, the ministry said.

Staff confirmed that Ottawa was receiving a higher amount of funding per capita than some other municipalities in the past, but said they are still in the dark about how Ottawa and Toronto's allocations are being determined now.

Provincial funding to municiaplities is based on several factors: the number of people experiencing homelessness, the number of supportive housing units, the share of households in deep core housing need, the share of households below the low income measure before tax, the share of the Indigenous population, and the share of the population of youth 16 to 25. Each of these factors contributes to how much funding is received. The homeless population, for example, accounts for 40 per cent of a municipality's needs-based funding, while the deep core housing need accounts for 29 per cent.

In a presentation to councillors, Freire said that the proposed funding level from the province would affect the city's ability to build more supportive and affordable housing.

"At present, 230 units (of supportive housing) are under development and most are expected to become operational over the next 18 months. The estimated annual operating funding required for those units is $6 million," Freire said. "Of these units, 180 units cannot be stopped, they are fully into construction, but a remaining 54 are at risk and we will not be able to support future projects without an increase in operating funding."

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe wrote to Premier Doug Ford on Monday, asking him to revisit Ottawa's allocation. He says the city is seeking $16 to $18 million more per year from the $202 million extra the province has committed to the HPP.

He outlined a $37 million funding gap, which Freire told reporters Wednesday was due in part to the end of COVID-19 supports from other levels of government.

Sutcliffe told reporters that the city is not advocating for funds being allocated on a per capita basis and not on need, but said he wants to see a rationale for why Toronto's funding is so much higher.

"Our understanding of the situation is that the magnitude of Toronto's problem and the magnitude of Ottawa's problem are, roughly speaking, proportionate to the population of the two cities," he said. "So, therefore, in the absence of an actual funding formula which we haven't seen, we're simply saying give us an equivalent share to what Toronto is getting because the magnitude of the problem in Ottawa is roughly proportionate to the magnitude of the problem in Toronto."

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for comment.

In wake of the news about Ottawa's portion of new provincial funding, the Supportive Housing Network of Ottawa, which is comprised of 18 supportive housing providers in the city, wrote its own letter to Ford echoing Sutcliffe's calls for more funding.

"Will the Government of Ontario be a true partner in addressing the housing and homelessness crisis in Ottawa and revisit the allocation of the supportive housing and homelessness prevention funding?" it asked.