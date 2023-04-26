City staff say province keeping Ottawa in the dark about homelessness funding
City of Ottawa staff say the Ontario government has not been transparent in explaining its changes to homelessness funding after Ottawa was allocated less than $1 million more in new money this year.
The province is providing $48,464,600 in funding through the homelessness prevention program (HPP), which is an increase of just $845,100, or 1.8 per cent, from last year's funding. The city says Ottawa is receiving 0.4 per cent of a $202-million increase to the HPP provincewide, announced in the 2023 provincial budget. The $48 million in annual funding is the second-highest overall amount for any municipality in the province, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says.
Interim general manager of community and social services Clara Freire told councillors the province has not explained how the allocation of funds was determined under the new funding model.
"What we've asked is to see how the funding was allocated to Toronto. When we look at Toronto's portion, it does not appear to be a consistent application of the auditor general's recommendations," said Freire. "We've asked repeatedly to see how our allocation was determined and that has not come to bear either."
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Tuesday that Ottawa was receiving disproportionately higher funding under the previous model and that this had been explained to officials on multiple occasions.
In a statement Wednesday, the ministry said the city was given a breakdown of the new model in a meeting on April 13. Representatives from the City were also present at a briefing on this topic given by the ministry on March 28, the ministry said.
Staff confirmed that Ottawa was receiving a higher amount of funding per capita than some other municipalities in the past, but said they are still in the dark about how Ottawa and Toronto's allocations are being determined now.
Provincial funding to municiaplities is based on several factors: the number of people experiencing homelessness, the number of supportive housing units, the share of households in deep core housing need, the share of households below the low income measure before tax, the share of the Indigenous population, and the share of the population of youth 16 to 25. Each of these factors contributes to how much funding is received. The homeless population, for example, accounts for 40 per cent of a municipality's needs-based funding, while the deep core housing need accounts for 29 per cent.
In a presentation to councillors, Freire said that the proposed funding level from the province would affect the city's ability to build more supportive and affordable housing.
"At present, 230 units (of supportive housing) are under development and most are expected to become operational over the next 18 months. The estimated annual operating funding required for those units is $6 million," Freire said. "Of these units, 180 units cannot be stopped, they are fully into construction, but a remaining 54 are at risk and we will not be able to support future projects without an increase in operating funding."
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe wrote to Premier Doug Ford on Monday, asking him to revisit Ottawa's allocation. He says the city is seeking $16 to $18 million more per year from the $202 million extra the province has committed to the HPP.
He outlined a $37 million funding gap, which Freire told reporters Wednesday was due in part to the end of COVID-19 supports from other levels of government.
Sutcliffe told reporters that the city is not advocating for funds being allocated on a per capita basis and not on need, but said he wants to see a rationale for why Toronto's funding is so much higher.
"Our understanding of the situation is that the magnitude of Toronto's problem and the magnitude of Ottawa's problem are, roughly speaking, proportionate to the population of the two cities," he said. "So, therefore, in the absence of an actual funding formula which we haven't seen, we're simply saying give us an equivalent share to what Toronto is getting because the magnitude of the problem in Ottawa is roughly proportionate to the magnitude of the problem in Toronto."
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for comment.
In wake of the news about Ottawa's portion of new provincial funding, the Supportive Housing Network of Ottawa, which is comprised of 18 supportive housing providers in the city, wrote its own letter to Ford echoing Sutcliffe's calls for more funding.
"Will the Government of Ontario be a true partner in addressing the housing and homelessness crisis in Ottawa and revisit the allocation of the supportive housing and homelessness prevention funding?" it asked.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
Afghan refugee who fled Taliban wins $100,000 Canadian scholarship
An Afghan girl who fled the Taliban in 2021 won a scholarship worth $100,000, which will help her to study at a Canadian university.
What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?
As the proposed overhaul of Canada’s passenger rights charter gains attention, travellers are wondering what the new provisions will mean for passengers hoping to receive airline compensation and avoid unfair fees.
Ottawa court rejects bids for a change of venue in 'Freedom Convoy' cases
A judge has rejected claims that 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King and former MPP Randy Hillier can’t get fair trials.
Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates at its last meeting
The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation.
What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada
Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations. Not in a good way.
Time will tell if Danielle Smith proves to be a good premier after all, but one thing is certain, writes Naheed Nenshi. 'She has done what I would have thought impossible: she’s made many Albertans long for the leadership of Jason Kenney.'
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the former U.S. president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
-
N.S. says first in Canada to introduce electronic ballots in upcoming byelection
Advance voters in an upcoming Nova Scotia byelection will be the first in Canada to use electronic ballots, provincial election officials say.
Toronto
-
Parents demand answers after elementary school staff cuts hair of child with autism
The parents of a non-verbal nine-year-old are demanding answers after an educational assistant at a Toronto school allegedly cut the child’s hair without their permission earlier this month.
-
Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-long math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an 'einstein' – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
-
Ontario Science Centre employees 'angry and confused' by plan to move: union
Ontario Science Centre staff are “angry and confused” by the province's plans to move the attraction to Ontario Place, their union said Wednesday, in stark contrast to the premier's characterization of their mood.
Montreal
-
School principal replaced after Quebec teacher caught screaming at Grade One students
The principal of a Quebec school has been replaced indefinitely one day after a recording surfaced showing a teacher shouting at her Grade One students.
-
MUHC pledges to beef up Lachine Hospital services, reopen the ER
The Lachine Hospital will become a community hospital, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced early Wednesday afternoon, with a fully functioning emergency room and more inpatient beds.
-
Quebec man sentenced to prison for creating AI-generated, synthetic child pornography
A Quebec Court judge has sentenced a Quebec man to prison for using artificial intelligence to produce synthetic images of child pornography.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury area resident killed in Highway 144 crash
A 50-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish has died as a result of a single commercial vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Tuesday, police say.
-
2 Sudbury men charged with murdering missing southern Ont. man
Four people -- including one man already facing two murder charges in connection to a Sudbury hotel shooting in December -- are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old southern Ont. man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
London
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle crash
A driver has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Municipality of Central Elgin.
-
Look who joined the picket along side striking PSAC workers in London
Day six of the strike by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) saw the picket in downtown London swell in size.
-
Man charged in Sarnia, Ont. weapons investigation
Sarnia, Ont. police said members of the public saw a man carrying what looked like a shotgun or long barrel firearm around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'There are opportunities to learn': Auditor General releases report about Manitoba's COVID vaccine rollout
Manitoba's Auditor General has released his report looking at the provincial government's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, saying the process was "effectively managed" but better practices would have improved the rollout effort.
-
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people
Transgender kids and adults in North Dakota won't be able to access bathrooms, locker rooms or showers that match the gender they identify with in places like college dorms or jails, under a new law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum.
-
Backlog of spinal assessments in Manitoba beginning to drop
The wait time for Manitobans looking to receive spinal assessments has dropped in recent months.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flames tear through Kitchener home
Around half a dozen fire trucks are on scene at Wellington Street near Margaret Avenue where the upper level of a home has sustained heavy fire damage.
-
City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park
The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last spring.
-
Here’s how this 80-year-old barber from Guelph stays a cut above the rest
From undercuts to mullets and even a style made popular by a British rock band, one barber in Guelph has seen a wide array of hairstyles come into his shop over the last six decades.
Calgary
-
5 Calgary teens accused in violent armed robberies, carjackings
Five teenage boys are facing dozens of charges in a series of armed robberies and carjackings in Calgary.
-
Danielle Smith says she's 'confident' Calgary's arena deal will go ahead
A day after taking part in an announcement that Calgary's arena deal would go ahead with contributions from the city, the province and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), Premier Danielle Smith says she's excited the agreement was struck.
-
Police seek suspects in random attack of Calgary man inside LRT station
Calgary police are looking for help to identify a man and a woman they say were involved in an attack on a man that left him with 'serious medical complications.'
Saskatoon
-
A Sask. man injured in a violent arrest has died, family says
A man injured in a violent arrest by Prince Albert police earlier this month has died.
-
'Still my baby': Sask. woman mourns son who died after assault
Mellissa Squair says she was in front of a grocery store with her son Quin three weeks ago when he told her he would take care of her for the rest of her life.
-
'They’ve pretty much stonewalled me': Sask. mom frustrated with struggles with school bus policy
A family in rural Saskatchewan said they’ve hit a brick wall trying to get their school division to approve a second bus drop-off for their child.
Edmonton
-
More than $2M in drugs seized in Edmonton, warrants issued for 2 men: EPS
Warrants have been issued for two men in connection to the seizure of more than $2 million in drugs in Edmonton last year.
-
Edmonton Oilers take a playoff breather ahead of Game 6 in Los Angeles
The Edmonton Oilers have the upper hand in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings.
-
'These services are critical': Advocates say waitlists for autism supports have skyrocketed in Alberta
Advocates for children with autism say funding is urgently needed to stop Alberta kids from falling through the cracks.
Vancouver
-
Here's what we know about the new $65 million PNE amphitheatre
The Pacific National Exhibition unveiled design renderings for a brand new PNE amphitheatre Wednesday, saying it will be a "jewel in Vancouver’s crown" of performance venues.
-
1 dead in crash that closed Highway 1 in Hope overnight
One person is dead after a collision involving three commercial vehicles on Highway 1 in Hope, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.
-
No more fee-based physician program: B.C. Medical Services Commission reaches deal with Telus Health
The B.C. Medical Services Commission and Telus Health have reached an agreement, after the commission took the company to court over alleged contraventions of the Medicare Protection Act.
Regina
-
Officers investigating following report of shooting in North Central area
Regina police are investigating a report of a shooting in the North Central area.
-
Eston, Sask. takes top spots in CAA's Top Ten Worst Roads List
CAA has released the results of its annual worst roads list for Saskatchewan.
-
Regina police operation on Queen Street concludes
An operation by Regina police has concluded on the 1200 block of Queen Street.