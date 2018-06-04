

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The City of Ottawa has found some extra cash to fill potholes.

A report for the Finance and Economic Development Committee recommends spending an additional $1 million to repair potholes after a tough winter.

The funding comes from leftover cash from completed projects across the city.

Staff say the number of freeze/thaw events in the winter of 2017/18 has resulted in an increase in pothole and asphalt repair needs.

Council increased spending to repair potholes by $400,000 this year. Councillors also approved an extra $10 million to fix crumbling roads and buildings this year.