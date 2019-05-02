

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The City of Ottawa is redirecting volunteers to west Ottawa as the Ottawa River inches closer to its peak.

In a message posted Wednesday evening, the city said it is “temporarily redirecting volunteers to the West Carleton-March communities to concentrate efforts.”

Volunteers are asked to visit the Dunrobin Community Centre on Thomas A. Dolan Parkway between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. A shuttle will transport volunteers between the community centre and the affected areas in West Carleton-March.

There will be no volunteer check-in at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum on Thursday.

The City of Ottawa says there have been 155 self-evacuations from homes in the flood zone, mostly in the Constance Bay area. Traffic is also being restricted on Bayview Drive.