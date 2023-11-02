City seeking feedback on electric scooter program

The City of Ottawa is seeking public feedback on the shared electric kick scooter pilot, as its fourth season concludes.

Residents can fill out an online survey to make recommendations for "potential future seasons."

Council has not voted on whether or not to approve another season of e-scooters.

Both Bird Canada and Neuron Mobility operated 900 e-scooters in 2022. The 2023 e-scooter season started on May 15 and will end on Nov. 15.

Last year, a number of changes were made to the program. Some seniors and people with disabilities expressed concerns the rules don't go far enough in protecting accessibility on city sidewalks.

In 2021, three companies operated a total of 1,200 scooters in Ottawa, resulting in nearly 500 thousand trips. The city cut that number to two companies with fewer scooters.

The new rules implemented by council for the 2022 season included forbidding sidewalk riding, requiring parking in designated areas, and introducing an audible sound to alert pedestrians that they are approaching.

E-scooters were only allowed in a smaller area as well – only being allowed in select neighbourhoods, bounded by Booth Street in the west and the Rideau River in the east and south.

The scooters are allowed on the city's multiuse pathways, cycling facilities like bike lanes and on roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or lower.

The e-scooter companies say that safety is top of mind and that new and improved scooters address the issues from the previous two years.

The survey will be open until November 24, 2023.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.