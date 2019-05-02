

CTV Ottawa





The latest update from the City of Ottawa is that additional volunteers are no longer needed today.

This comes after calls early Thursday to redirect volunteers to west Ottawa as the Ottawa River inched closer to its peak.

In a message posted Wednesday evening, the city said it is “temporarily redirecting volunteers to the West Carleton-March communities to concentrate efforts.”

Thursday, the city followed-up writing “the amazing response to #OttCity's call for help means we have enough volunteers on-site for today, May 2. Updates will be provided on our social channels (@OttawaCity on Twitter and City of Ottawa on Facebook) as needs change. Thank you!”

The City of Ottawa says there have been 155 self-evacuations from homes in the flood zone, mostly in the Constance Bay area. Traffic is also being restricted on Bayview Drive.

So far more than 14-thousand volunteers have assisted in filling 1.5 million sandbags.