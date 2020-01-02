OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents are paying more for parking, recreation programs, pet registration and walk down the aisle in 2020.

Several fee hikes approved by City Council in the 2020 City of Ottawa budget took effect on January 1st.

Here’s a look at some of the fee increases.

Parking

Maximum on-street rates increase from $3 an hour to $4 an hour.

In October, the Transportation Committee approved a plan to increase on-street parking rates from $3 to $3.50 on January 1. The maximum rate for on-street parking was increased to $4.

The cost of an annual residential on-street parking permit increases $13 to $686. A monthly residential on-street parking permit in the summer increases 50 cents to $32, while a monthly residential parking permit in the winter jumps $3 to $149.

Recreation

The cost to rent an arena increases an average of 2.5%. According to the City of Ottawa’s website, ice rental rates for January 1 to April 30 are:

Adult prime time: $334.40

Minor prime time: $200.34

Commercial $344.20.

Fees to rent the Ottawa Stadium, sports fields and ball diamonds increased 2.5%.

Memberships for City of Ottawa Aquafitness, Swimming and Skating increased between 2.5% and 4.7%. Fitness memberships at City of Ottawa facilities increased 2.5 to 3.2%.

Wedding

Marriage licence costs increase 2% to $168.10

The cost of a civil marriage at City Hall increases 2%. A Civil Marriage Monday to Friday during business hours will cost $147. A Civil Marriage Friday evening and Saturday afternoon costs $220.60.

Pet Registration

Pet registration for a kitten/puppy under 6 months increases $1 to $22.

Dog/cat over six months – sterilized increases $1 to $22. The registration for a dog/cat over six months – unsterilized jumps $1 to $42.

The cost for the spay neuter clinic will increase 2%.

Vehicle-for-Hire Taxis

A new application for Taxicab Driver – Standard increases $2 to $100

A Taxicab Driver-Standard Renewal Application will increase $2 to $100.