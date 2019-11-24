The City of Ottawa has revealed a preferred ownership group it wants to take over the RCGT baseball stadium lease, and it's not the group with a tentative agreement to buy the Ottawa Champions baseball team.

Three local businessmen including Rob Abboud, Fred Saghbini, and Rob Lavoie, had reached an agreement with Champs owner Miles Wolff to buy the Ottawa Champions. That agreement was contingent on securing a lease with the City of Ottawa.

But, in a report released on Friday, the city wants to support a rival group: A partnership between Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) and the owners of the Winnipeg Goldeyes baseball team. OSEG owns the Ottawa RedBlacks, the Ottawa 67’s and the Ottawa Fury. The Fury recently suspended operations.

The report by city staff says “The partnership (between OSEG and Katz group) has the resources, experience, and economies of scale to provide the best opportunity of sustainable professional baseball in Ottawa.”

The new tenant would pay $125,000 a year for exclusive use of the facility.

It is not clear if the winning bid has secured a team or a league for the team to play in.

The Can-Am league folded into new frontier league. Ottawa’s team has been left off that roster for 2020.

No one from OSEG was commenting on the deal Sunday.

The report goes to the Finance and Economic Development Committee December 3rd.