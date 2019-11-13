Six new red light cameras will be installed across the city this year, including two at intersections that already have one red light camera each.

In a memo to council Wednesday, John Manconi, the city’s general manager of transportation services, revealed the locations for the six new cameras.

The city has 54 red light cameras operating now, with an additional 20 to be installed by the end of next year.

The first six of those will be installed at the following intersections:

Bank Street and Hunt Club Road

Besserer Street and King Edward Avenue

Carling Avenue and Iroquois Road

Catherine and O’Connor streets

Russell Road and St. Laurent Boulevard

Walkley Road and Don Reid Drive

Two of those intersections – Bank Street and Hunt Club Road as well as Catherine and O’Connor streets –already have red light cameras installed.

The memo said the intersections are receiving second cameras because “collision data indicates that the installation of a red-light camera on another approach to the intersection will reduce collisions that continue to occur.”

Fourteen more red light cameras will be installed across the city by the end of 2020. Their locations have yet to be determined.