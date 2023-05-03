City report into derecho response recommends improving emergency coordination, communication

A report into the city's response to the May 21, 2022 derecho storm is recommending improvements to how the city coordinates with emergency response partners and communicates in emergency situations.

The After-Action Review report was released Wednesday, following a request by Coun. Laine Johnson at the March 30 Emergency Preparedness and Protective Service Committee, a memo says.

The 18-page report includes statistics about the storm response, successes, and lessons learned. It also includes eight recommendations for the city's response to future environmental disasters.

"Considering the size of the geographic area impacted, speed of the storm, and scope of the damage, the overall impression was that the City performed well, and that response and recovery was effective," the report found.

"Despite the effectiveness of the City’s response and recovery efforts, this review – as expected and intended – identified areas for improvement that can be applied to ensure better preparedness for future emergencies."

The report found that staff in the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) worked long hours and had little rest, in part because the city relied on a small number of highly experienced individuals. Coordination with community organizations and social services were sometimes informal, and some contact information and memoranda of understanding with external agencies were out of date. It also said there should be a greater effort on informing citizens about how to prepare for severe weather.

"Due to factors such as climate change, the City of Ottawa can expect to see more frequent severe weather events," the report says. "It is therefore critical to enhance awareness, preparation, and planning for situations at both the individual/household and community/business levels."

There were also some issues with city councillors who bypassed the council liaison officer to get information directly from senior staff, which made it difficult to track citywide efforts and resulted in occasional duplication of efforts. The report recommends educating elected officials on the use and benefits of the council liaison during emergencies,

While there is room for improvement, the report found several successes in the city's response.

"The rapid and skilled response from first responders supported individuals in need and helped save lives," the report said.

The EOC and community partners helped to serve an estimated 67,000 meals to residents in need over 10 days throughout the city and the city and its partners conducted thousands of wellness visits.

More than 250 metric tonnes of organic waste was collected, 1,800 trees were removed from city roads and pathways, and 67,000 cubic metres of wood chips were created out of downed trees—enough to fill 27 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

RECOMMENDATIONS

1. Continue to ensure the City’s Emergency Management Program documents are evaluated and revised on an annual basis.

2. Build greater depth in emergency response capacity by:

Identifying individuals across the City capable of fulfilling certain EOC functions and providing them with additional training, such as role-based training.

Providing newly trained individuals with less EM experience the opportunity to shadow and learn from more experienced staff during emergencies.

Conducting exercises for operational staff to practice their roles and responsibilities during simulated situations.

3. Update and enhance public education and awareness related to emergency preparedness at both the individual and community levels by:

Reviewing and updating the “Are you Ready?” information on the City’s website.

Assisting and supporting community groups with the development of their own emergency management plans, including related to business or service continuity.

4. Review and develop a more structured approach or formal response protocols for the activation of the following EOC services:

A. Emergency Food Services

B. Wellness Visits

C. Volunteer Management

5. Review existing MOUs with external agencies to ensure they are updated and enhanced to further define service agreements during an emergency.

6. Establish and develop a formal public private partnership (P3) network through sustained outreach to enhance the City’s external collaborations related to preparedness, response, and recovery.

7. Continue to improve communications to residents, visitors, elected officials and businesses by:

Providing awareness on organizational responsibilities during multi-agency emergency response.

Identifying ways to enhance the City’s outreach activities during prolonged power outages.

8. Continue to promote and provide guidance to Elected Officials and their staff on the use and benefits of the Council Liaison role during an emergency

AFTER-ACTION REVIEW REPORT