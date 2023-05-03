City report into derecho response recommends improving emergency coordination, communication

A traffic light and segment of a utility pole are seen in the intersection of Viewmount Drive and Merivale Road after a major storm took down power lines and utility poles, blocking in multiple vehicles, on Merivale Road in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A traffic light and segment of a utility pole are seen in the intersection of Viewmount Drive and Merivale Road after a major storm took down power lines and utility poles, blocking in multiple vehicles, on Merivale Road in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina