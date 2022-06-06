City receiving $6.6M from federal government for new housing project in Bells Corners
The federal government is giving the city of Ottawa $6.6 million toward a new housing project in Bells Corners.
The new project on Old Richmond Road at the site of the former Christ Church Bells Corners rectory would provide 35 new rental units in a mix of sizes. Ten of the 35 units will be dedicated to single women and women with children. The ground floor of the building will also host a community services hub containing a food cupboard and a community resource centre.
The building, dubbed Hollyer House, is owned by the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa and will be operated in partnership with the Christ Church Bells Corners Parish, with support from community organizations.
Federal housing minister Ahmed Hussen made the announcement Monday, joined by Nepean MP Chandra Arya, Coun. Catherine McKenney, in their role as council liaison for housing and homelessness, and Bishop Shane Parker of the Anglican Archdiocese of Ottawa.
“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through this funding, our government is helping those most vulnerable by providing housing right here in Ottawa. This is the National Housing Strategy at work, and we continue to ensure no one is left behind,” Hussen said in a news release.
The federal cash comes from the National Housing Strategy’s National Housing Co-Investment Fund. The city is spending $740,000 on fee and development charge waivers. Another $4 million is coming from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative.
