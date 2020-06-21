OTTAWA -- Hydro Ottawa has delivered a jolt to the City of Ottawa's coffers.

A report for Wednesday's Council meeting says Hydro Ottawa will deliver a $22.6 million dividend to the City of Ottawa this year. It's the highest dividend ever received by the City of Ottawa for being the sole shareholder of the utility.

The dividend is based on Hydro Ottawa's 2019 financial results.

Last year, the City of Ottawa received $22.3 million from Hydro Ottawa based on the 2018 financial results. Hydro Ottawa paid a dividend of $21.9 million in 2018.

Since 2005, the City of Ottawa has received $284.6 million from Hydro Ottawa.

Hydro Ottawa is a for-profit company that is wholly owned by the City of Ottawa.