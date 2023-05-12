City plans one-day blitz to clean up debris following April 5 ice storm
The city of Ottawa is planning a one-day, citywide blitz next Tuesday to pickup storm debris, as the cleanup continues following the major ice storm that hit the capital last month.
The heavy winds and freezing rain on April 5 knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across the city, and damaged trees and hydro infrastructure across the city.
As of Friday morning, city crews have cleared 5,067 lane km of debris across the city, approximately 39 per cent of the roads.
In a memo to Council, Public Works general manager Alain Gonthier says the city is "beginning to see good progress" during this sixth week of the cleanup, but the "progress is slow in some of the heaviest-hit areas and there is still much to do."
Gonthier says on Tuesday, the entire parks team will be mobilized to do a "city-wide, one-day blitz of all locations" that have not received a single visit during the clean-up efforts.
"We recognize that it is taking time to get through the cleanup and many residents are wondering when the debris will be collected," Gonthier said.
"The level of effort is significant given the volume of debris that residents have brought to the curb all across the city. There are still several weeks of cleanup ahead of us, but we are making every effort to get through it as quickly as we can."
This week, a parks team consisting of five crews are expected to spend all day Saturday along Century Road in Rideau-Jock Ward, while several crews will spend the weekend in West Carleton picking up debris.
Gonthier says contracted chipping crews are working their way through Beacon Hill North and South and Rothwell Heights, and they will head to Cumberland.
The city has received 5,278 calls for service since the storm hit on April 5, with 3,387 of the calls completed, according to the city.
As of Friday morning, the cleanup operations have been completed in Alta Vista, Kitchissippi, Bay, Rideau-Vanier, Somerset, Riverside South-Findlay Creek and Capital.
Gonthier says more than 80 per cent of roads in Kanata North, Kanata South, Rideau-Rockcliffe and Kanata South have been cleared.
"It is important to remember that all crews will do a single pass to collect storm-related debris." Gontheir said. "Should some smaller debris be left behind, we encourage and thank residents for collecting it and leaving it on the curb for regular leaf and yard waste removal which begins May 15."
Once city crews complete the single pass of neighbourhoods for debris, it will be the homeowner's responsibility to remove debris that is "too large" for the leaf and yard waste program, according to the city.
Gonthier says starting Monday, the city will begin collecting leaf and yard waste separately from the green bin collection, "which will help to clean up smaller debris piles throughout the city."
