OTTAWA -- Two more emergency cooling centres have opened in Ottawa as a heat wave continues.

The City of Ottawa says residents will be able to cool off at the Overbrook Community Centre, at 33 Quill St., and at City Hall, at 110 Laurier Ave. W.

The cooling centre at City Hall is located specifically in the Sports Hall of Fame area on the first floor of the Heritage Building.

The cooling centres are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There is also a popup COVID-19 vaccination clinic taking place at the Overbrook Community Centre for residents of the Overbrook-McArthur and Carson Grove-Carson Meadows neighbourhoods from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The other four centres, which are open Tuesday, are:

Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.

Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre, 3320 Paul Anka Dr.

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave.

Pat Clark Community Centre, 4355 Halmont Dr.

The emergency cooling centers are set up to ensure users can practice proper physical distancing and will have access to water. Residents should bring a mask with them to the cooling centres if they have one, the city says.

Tuesday's forecast includes a high of 31 C with a humidex of 39.