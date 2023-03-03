City officials warn of increase of an animal tranquillizer detected in drug supply

Police and public health officials are issuing a warning about an increase in xylazine and benzodiazepines in the unregulated drug supply in Ottawa and across Ontario

In a statement, Ottawa Public Health and police say the increase in xylazine, an animal tranquillizer, and frequent benzodiazepine presence in the drug supply is "concerning as it may contribute to an increased risk of overdose."

"The risk of overdose increases further when benzodiazepines, xylazine, and other depressants such as opioids or alcohol are taken at the same time," officials said in a statement.

"Symptoms of xylazine and benzodiazepine toxicity can be similar to those associated with opioids, but neither will respond to naloxone. However, administering naloxone is still advised as the substance may also contain opioids."

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health and Chief Coroner issued a notice to public health units this week to raise awareness about the increased risk of toxicity.

Xylazine is not approved for human use in Canada. The drug is typically used for sedation, muscle relaxation and pain relief for animals, and is sometimes referred to as a "horse tranquilizer".

Public health and police say harmful effects from xylazine includes severe skin lesions, blurry vision, confusion, dizziness, drowsiness, difficulty moving, slurred speech and fatigue. Officials warn using xylazine can lead to death in some circumstances.

Benzodiazepines, also known as "benzos", can be obtained through a prescription or through the unregulated drug market.

Benzodiazepines can slow down brain activity, and they can change the way people think, move, speak, and breathe, the city said,.

Symptoms of benzodiazepine toxicity and overdose can include extreme sleepiness or passing out, dizziness, poor balance and poor movement control, slurred speech and memory loss.