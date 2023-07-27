City officials to provide an update on O-Train return-to-service plan

City officials will provide an update on plans to resume O-Train service, as the shutdown of Ottawa's LRT service remains out of service for an 11th day.

The O-Train is expected to resume service on Monday, with eight-single-car trains serving all stations on Line 1. Trains will stop at stations every seven to eight minutes.

R1 replacement bus service will continue to operate parallel to the O-Train, with buses stopping at all stations between Blair and Tunney's Pasture.

Officials said Wednesday that all leading and trailing wheel hub assemblies and axles will be replaced on O-Train vehicles every 60,000 km as part of a new inspection and replacement regime.

"As RTG progresses with the wheel hub assembly replacement, more trains will become available to maintain the sustainability of the eight trains in operation," Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said Wednesday.

"Once OC Transpo can be assured that there is a sustainable number of vehicles available for service, we will assess an increase to the number of operating trains."

The city of Ottawa will hold a media briefing at 4 p.m.

The O-Train was abruptly shut down on Monday, July 17 after an axle bearing issue was discovered on one train during a routine 50,000 km inspection. City officials said all 45 trains would need to be inspected as part of the root cause investigation into the issue before LRT service resumes.

In a statement on Twitter, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe thanked residents for their patience during the O-Train shutdown.

"I want to emphasize that I don't expect residents to have confidence in the system until service is restored, and the chronic and persistent issues we've experienced have been permanently addressed," Sutcliffe said on Thursday.

Sutcliffe says he's "hopeful and encouraged" the city and OC Transpo are "finally starting to get to the root causes" of the issues with the O-Train.

"We have been working hard to do things differently to proactively communicate with residents on the ongoing LRT work," Sutcliffe said.

"And we are focused on your safety and following the recommendations of the inquiry. We are also working collaboratively with RTG and the consortium. There’s a high level of communication with the public, and we are working toward not just temporary fixes but advancing the permanent solutions that will deliver the light rail service Ottawa residents expect and deserve."