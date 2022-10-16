City officials testify at Emergencies Act inquiry and final week of the election campaign: Five stories to watch this week

Top city officials testify at the public inquiry looking into the use of the Emergencies Act, the municipal election campaign hits the homestretch, and remembering Brian Fraser.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Municipal election campaign hits the homestretch

Candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee have one final week to make their pitches to voters, as the city of Ottawa's municipal election campaign hits the homestretch.

Voters will elect a new mayor, after Jim Watson decided not to seek a fourth term as mayor of the capital.

Public opinion polls show it’s a tight race for mayor between Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe, with Bob Chiarelli running in third place.

Over the past week, McKenney and Sutcliffe have sparred over their opponent's campaign finances, with McKenney accusing Sutcliffe of having a "significant hole" in his campaign platform by only accounting for inflation on property taxes.

Chiarelli, McKenney, Sutcliffe and Nour Kadri are scheduled to participate in a debate on Monday at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park.

Election Day is Monday, Oct. 24.

In total, 79,491 people cast ballots during the four Special Advance Vote Days and the two Advance Vote Days.

A Nanos Research poll for CTV News Ottawa finds Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe are the top two contenders for mayor of Ottawa in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

Top city of Ottawa officials appear before convoy commission

Mayor Jim Watson, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell, City Manager Steve Kanellakos and other city officials are set to appear before the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry this week.

The inquiry is looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests in January and February.

The witness list for this week includes Watson, Kanellakos, Watson's chief of staff Serge Arpin and former Ottawa Police Services Board chair Diane Deans.

Last week, Councillors Mathieu Fleury and Catherine McKenney testified about the city's response to the convoy that blocked several streets around Parliament Hill for more than three weeks. McKenney said residents felt "under threat," and people felt abandoned by the police.

The commission's mandate is to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Emergencies Act and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation, and come away with findings regarding the “appropriateness and effectiveness” of the measures taken by the government.

Day 10 of the Freedom Convoy demonstration in downtown Ottawa in February 2022. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Nokia expansion in Ottawa

Nokia will announce plans to expand its footprint in the Ottawa tech cluster on Monday.

A statement from Nokia says the expansion will "create a digital future that will help Canada – and the world – act together."

According to the Ottawa Business Journal, Nokia had 2,200 employees in Ottawa in 2019.

Montreal Road reopens to traffic

Montreal Road will reopen to two-way traffic and transit this week, after nearly three years of construction.

The city of Ottawa says Montreal Road from the Vanier Parkway will reopen to traffic on Friday, and the official reopening will be held on Saturday.

"The reopening of Montreal Road to normal road and transit operations represents a significant milestone for the community and local businesses," the city said in a statement. "Work will continue into 2023 to complete any remaining works such as final commissioning of the cycle track, intersection work and remaining landscaping."

Construction for the Montreal Road revitalization project began in 2019. It included construction of two kilometres of new road, cycle tracks, sidewalks, watermain, storm and sanitary sewer.

The city invested $64 million into the revitalization project.

Construction begins Sunday on a section of Montreal Road in Vanier. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Brian Fraser – "One Step at a Time"

A book co-written by the late Brian Fraser will be released this week, offering a firsthand account of the Newstalk 580 CFRA producer's battle with leukemia.

Brian Fraser and Callum Fraser authored the book, "One Step at a Time – Reflections on a Battle with Leukemia."

In the first half of the book, Brian describes what it was like to fight leukemia.

"He reflects on the horror of this first diagnosis, the rollercoaster that is cancer and how his everyday life was flipped upside down," according to a synopsis of the book.

Brian passed away midway through the writing process. In the second half of the book, Callum Fraser (no relation) chronicles how Brian became the poster child for blood donations, how he bravely faced his own mortality, and details his impact on Newstalk 580 CFRA.

To order a book, click here.

