The City of Ottawa is offering some relief tonight for residents affected by the tornadoes as they move to rebuild.

Wednesday, council unanimously passed a motion to waive demolition fees, and building permits.

Mayor Jim Watson also provided an update on the number of damaged homes.

Watson says 30 homes in Dunrobin will likely need to be demolished, another 55 in Nepean and Ottawa South are considered unsafe.

As of Wednesday morning, 41 homes remained without power. Another 65 homes were disconnected from the hydro network due to damages.

As for the immediate emergency response – Watson thanked emergency crews and volunteers for their hard work.

“When the city was down and out the community rose up and really did a remarkable job,” Watson said.

The response wasn't perfect. City Manager Steve Kanellakos says the city did face challenges with communication during and following the storm.

“The communication even amongst ourselves being challenged, our radio system for our paramedics which is managed by the province was running low and it was starting to deteriorate,” Kanellakos said.

With power out, and cellphone towers down, the city tried to push out messages using social media and through radio.

Councillor Diane Deans said those who are not online felt left out.

“A lot of seniors felt maybe the communication could have been better,” Deans said.

City officials will meet at a later date to discuss the emergency response.

Kanellakos says for now the priority is recovery and the city will be push to help people rebuild.