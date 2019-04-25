

The City of Ottawa is opening three community support centres for residents affected by flooding.

The West Carleton-March centre will open Thursday and the central and eastern centres will open Friday.

Residents will have the chance to speak with representatives from the City’s Community and Social Services department, Ottawa Public Health, the Canadian Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

West Carleton-March Community Support Centre

Constance and Buckham’s Bay Community Centre, 262 Len Purcell Lane

Thursday, April 25 - 1 to 7 pm

Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28 - 10 am to 7 pm

Bay Community Support Centre

Pinecrest Recreation Complex - Barbara Ann Scott Arena, 2250 Torquay Avenue

Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28 - 10 am to 7 pm

Cumberland Community Support Centre

Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, 2940 Old Montreal Road