City of Pembroke warns of thin ice on Ottawa River
Thin ice and open water on the Ottawa River at the Pollution Control Centre prompted the city of Pembroke to issue warning.
The city says the ice surface may be open, thin or fragile in certain areas on the river due to the water current.
Residents are advised to stay off the ice.
Ottawa Top Stories
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital
The Office of the Chief Coroner in the Northwest Territories says four passengers and two Northwestern Air Lease crew members have died in a plane crash near the town of Fort Smith.
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
Boeing 757 loses nose wheel while preparing for takeoff in Atlanta
The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for takeoff over the weekend from Atlanta's international airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
DEVELOPING Israeli tank attacks U.N. shelter, killing 9 and wounding at least 75, United Nations says
An Israeli tank attack on a United Nations center sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians has killed at least nine people and wounded 75 others in Gaza's second largest city, senior U.N. humanitarian officials said Wednesday.
'I didn't have that kind of money': Know your legal rights on rent increases
Many Canadians may be looking for ways to navigate rising rental costs, as well as what action to take when they suspect a landlord might be demanding more than they're permitted to.
Jon Stewart will return to 'The Daily Show' as host - just on Mondays
Comedian Jon Stewart is rewinding the clock, returning to “The Daily Show” as an occasional host and executive producing through the 2024 U.S. elections cycle.
Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changed
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
Luck of the draw: Chase the Ace winner takes home over $8M
After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close, with the winner taking home more than $8 million.
Atlantic
Slick roads possible Thursday morning as quick hit of snow comes through
A low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S. and across the southwest of Nova Scotia Thursday morning.
Tent encampment residents not interested in shelter provided by N.S. government
A Halifax Transit bus arrived in Lower Sackville at noon Tuesday, ready to transport residents of the tent encampment on Cobequid Road to the new shelter at the Halifax Forum, but it left empty.
Toronto
BREAKING Suspect charged with aggravated assault after stabbing near Toronto high school
Toronto police have charged a 17-year-old suspect with aggravated assault following a stabbing near a North York high school earlier this week.
Fallsview Casino hit with $70K fine after handing over $80K in chips to 'high risk' player: AGCO
Ontario's gambling watchdog has slapped a popular Niagara Falls casino with a fine after it allegedly allowed a “high-risk” player to exchange $80,000 in cash for chips and walk out without gambling.
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
Montreal
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, and they're not being taken seriously
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, according to a headache neurologist in Montreal.
2 Quebec realtors found guilty of submitting bogus offers
Two Quebec realtors who were suspended after being accused of submitting bogus offers on homes have both been found guilty.
Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings from eastern Ontario into southwestern Quebec.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING Dangerous offender in Sudbury charged with more child exploitation charges
A Sudbury man deemed a dangerous offender, who has been barred from being around young people, is facing a list of new disturbing charges involving online child exploitation.
Nearly 2,000 blinds recalled in Canada due to strangulation hazard
Health Canada issued recalls for blinds from four companies over strangulation hazards in a matter of just two days.
London
Heavy fog and icy roads contribute to treacherous driving conditions around London
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and the impact sheared off the front of the car, the plow ended up on its side in the ditch.
Mother frustrated after police close death investigation without publicly releasing details
It’s been over four months since Tiffany Gates was murdered — her mother Linda Davidson says her family is still struggling with the senseless act.
Pedestrian struck in Sarnia, no charges will be laid
Officers were called just before 8 p.m. to the area of Exmouth Street and Copland Road where the driver of a vehicle remained on scene after hitting a pedestrian.
Winnipeg
One person in hospital, dog found deceased after house fire
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in the Earl Grey area.
Winnipeg homicide suspect arrested in northern Manitoba
A man wanted in connection with a shooting death on Portage Avenue last November has been arrested in northern Manitoba.
The pilot project bringing late starts, early dismissals to Winnipeg schools
Some students in the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) will be assigned late start or early dismissal times as part of a new pilot project.
Kitchener
Minor injuries for Guelph pharmacy employee after knifepoint robbery
A third armed pharmacy robbery has been reported in the area in just over a 24 hour span.
Crash damages hydro pole in Kitchener
Crews are on scene in Kitchener where a crash damaged a hydro pole Wednesday morning.
Psychiatrist explains decision to remove Timi Gusak from suicide watch days before his death
An inquest has heard Gusak died after wrapping a bedsheet loop around his neck, and the loop was already in the cell when Gusak was moved there.
Calgary
Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary
A right-wing news commentator who was fired by Fox News last year is set to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary.
New Bearspaw development up for debate at Rocky View County council
A new mixed-use development could bring hundreds of homes and stores to a community on the outskirts of Calgary.
Okotoks man and Strathmore couple win big on Lotto 6-49
Alberta seems to be a lucky place.
Saskatoon
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
Majority polled in Sask. stressed about money 'often' or 'all the time'
Three in five Canadians say they can’t keep up with the current cost of living, with 55 per cent of people polled in Saskatchewan admitting they are stressed about money “often” or “all of the time.”
Former Saskatoon teacher found not guilty of sexual exploitation
A former high school teacher was found not guilty of sexual exploitation at Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
Edmonton
Edmonton firefighting captain charged with several child pornography offences
A captain with Edmonton Fire Rescue Service is accused of possessing, accessing and making available child sexual abuse materials.
Cleanup underway at Edmonton City Hall after shooting, Molotov cocktail incident on Tuesday
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says city hall will remain closed Wednesday as cleanup continues after a man police have described as "heavily armed" fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail in the building on Tuesday.
Police shoot 19-year-old woman involved in family dispute
A 19-year-old woman was shot by Edmonton police on Tuesday but is expected to survive.
Vancouver
B.C. coroner's update on toxic drug crisis expected to reveal 'unprecedented' deaths in 2023
B.C.'s chief coroner will provide an update on deaths from toxic drugs in the province – and the total number of lives lost is expected to be 'unprecedented.'
Metro Vancouver bus and SeaBus services resume after 48-hour strike ends
Bus and SeaBus services in Metro Vancouver resumed Wednesday morning after the end of a 48-hour strike by supervisors that ground Coast Mountain Bus Company routes to a standstill
Man dead after targeted shooting in Burnaby
A shooting in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday night has left one man dead, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
Regina
Regina warm-up could topple century-old weather records
A significant warm up is in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan with temperatures expected to climb high enough to break a century-old record in Regina.
Regina woman wins $100,000 after cleaning out her purse
For Joan Etta, cleaning out her purse proved to be a good decision, as it led to the discovery of some lucky lotto tickets.