OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • City of Pembroke warns of thin ice on Ottawa River

    Thin ice and open water on the Ottawa River at the Pollution Control Centre prompted the city of Pembroke to issue warning. (City of Pembroke/ handout) Thin ice and open water on the Ottawa River at the Pollution Control Centre prompted the city of Pembroke to issue warning. (City of Pembroke/ handout)
    Share

    Thin ice and open water on the Ottawa River at the Pollution Control Centre prompted the city of Pembroke to issue warning.

    The city says the ice surface may be open, thin or fragile in certain areas on the river due to the water current.

    Residents are advised to stay off the ice.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News