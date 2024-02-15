City of Ottawa wants your opinion on your water bill

The city of Ottawa wants to hear from residents about the cost of its water services.

This comes as the city tries to ensure fairness while balancing costs for water usage with the actual costs needed to maintain water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, the city said in a media release on Thursday.

The city notes it will be applying six guidelines for the revised rate:

• Affordability

• Fairness and equity

• Transparency

• Financial sustainability

• Supports economic development

• Promote conservation

“Feedback received will be reviewed and consolidated to inform the review. Final recommendations will be presented to the Environment and Climate Change Committee and then Council for their consideration in 2025,” the city said.

Currently, approximately 20 per cent of the costs to deliver water and wastewater services are recovered from residents through fixed charges and 80 per cent water usage through the water bill, the city says.

It notes that the rates are not expected to go down; however, it's trying to balance the cost associated with the challenge of conservation of water with the cost of its delivery.

“For stormwater billing, one of the options that staff have been exploring is the idea of using the amount of impervious surfaces on a property, as the basis for charges. Impervious surfaces are areas on a property that are considered highly resistant to water absorption, such as pavement, asphalt, concrete, brick, building material and/or structure rooftops,” the city said in the release.

“In rural areas, drainage is comprised of municipal drains paid for by each property owner and stormwater services funded by the city's stormwater charges.”

To participate in the survey, viisit engage.ottawa.ca/rates. The survey will remain open until this fall.

The 2024 city of Ottawa budget included a four per cent increase in water and wastewater rates this year, equalling an additional $40 this year.