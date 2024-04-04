City of Ottawa wants your help to shape child care services
The City of Ottawa is asking residents to participate in an online survey to improve child care services in the capital.
This comes as the city is in the process of updating its local Child Care and Early Years Service System Plan for the next five years, according to the city's website.
“This plan will act as a road map to identify priorities and set-out actions to meet the vision of an accessible, affordable, high quality, equitable and inclusive early learning and child care system by addressing local needs,” reads the website.
The city adds that the survey is an opportunity to learn about residents’ priorities.
“What we hear during engagement opportunities, as well as through a review of demographic and service data, will help to establish the strategic priorities for our city to respond and better meet the needs of children and families in Ottawa. It will also ensure a strong foundation for the future as child care and early years initiatives continue to evolve and align with the on-going implementation of the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care system.,” the city said.
Here's who can participate in the survey:
• Parents and caregivers of children aged 0 to 12 with special needs
• 2SLGBTQ+ parents and caregivers with children aged 0 to 12
• Francophone families, parents and caregivers of children aged 0 to 12
• Parents and caregivers of children aged 0 to 12 with disabilities
More information is available online.
The survey closes on April 10. Council will approve the new plan in the fall.
