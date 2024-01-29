City of Ottawa solicitor David White retiring in April

The City of Ottawa's top lawyer is retiring in April, City Manager Wendy Stephanson has announced.

David White has been City Solicitor since 2019 and has been interim city clerk since Sept. 1, 2023, following the retirement of Rick O'Connor.

White's entire legal career has been spent in Ottawa. He was an articling student at the former Regional Municipality of Ottawa-Carleton in 1993. He later joined the Legal Department as a labour and employment lawyer and supported the amalgamation of police services in 1995.

"David became manager of Litigation and Labour Law in 2008, later assuming responsibility for the Labour Relations Group in the wake of the 2008-2009 OC Transpo strike," Stephanson wrote.

"David will be missed by his team for his exceptional leadership, in-depth knowledge of municipal law and unwavering support of his people. He will be particularly missed for his witty sense of humour and compelling speeches and presentations," she added. "Around the senior leadership table, David has been a constant source of invaluable knowledge, sound advice and wise counsel. He will be greatly missed by colleagues and friends across the organization."

The search for a new city clerk began in December and a job posting for city solicitor will be made available starting Tuesday. White will continue in his roles as solicitor and interim city clerk while the recruitment process for both positions takes place.

Stephanson says White's last day on the job will be April 13.