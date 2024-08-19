City of Ottawa short 20 crossing guards before upcoming school year

The City of Ottawa is looking to hire 20 crossing guards to keep children safe on the roads before the start of the upcoming school year.

The Ottawa Safety Council, the non-profit employer of crossing guards contracted by the city, is responsible for crossing guard services at 299 school zone intersections across the city's four school boards.

OSC says crossing guards provide an important role in keeping children safe in school zones. Every year, crossing guards conduct approximately five million safe crossings.

OSC is asking seeking people interested in making a difference in their community to apply.

"This paid opportunity provides a flexible schedule with no evening or weekend work - perfect for retirees, stay-at-home parents, students, gig workers, and newcomers. Many of our crossing guards have been with the OSC for over five years, with two serving for over 22 years," said a statement from Jamie Kwong, executive director of OSC.

Crossing guards are offered wages starting at $19.50 for a 40 minute shift with opportunities for bonuses.

OSC is seeking to hire in areas with a lower number of confirmed crossing guards, including:

Zone 1: South (Barrhaven/Riverside South) – Half Moon Bay

Zone 3: Northwest (Woodroffe/Wellington/Ottawa Centre) – Westboro and on-call position

Zone 4: East (Orleans) – Fallingbrook

The upcoming school year marks the 22nd year OSC will be providing the city with its adult crossing guard services.