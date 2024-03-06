City of Ottawa says Chief William Commanda Bridge still too unsafe to reopen for spring

OTTAWA
    The City of Ottawa does not yet have a re-opening date for the Chief William Commanda Bridge over the Ottawa River.

    Despite unseasonably warm temperatures in recent days, the city says the popular pedestrian and cycling bridge is still closed because temperatures are set to dip later this week.

    "Staff continue to monitor weather conditions and have noted that this week’s forecast shows milder temperatures during the day with below freezing temperatures at night. These temperature fluctuations can lead to frost and ice buildup on the wood bridge deck, making it unsafe to traverse," said a statement attributed to Quentin Levesque, director of roads and parking services.

    "There is also the potential for further snow accumulation this weekend, which staff are monitoring," Levesque said.

    Some people tore down fences blocking the bridge this week, when temperatures reached record highs. The City of Ottawa, however, is urging people to stay off the bridge for now.

    "The opening of the bridge is weather dependent, and staff are watching forecasts closely to determine an approximate opening date. The City will only open the bridge once it is determined to be safe and we will send out communications once a date for the opening has been determined," Levesque wrote.

    The city closed the bridge in November, saying it was not designed for winter use and it could not be properly cleared.

    "Due to the bridge's steel structure and timber plank surface, the city is unable to safely undertake any plowing, salting or grit operations," city staff said at the time.

    The span across the Ottawa River, known formerly as the Prince of Wales Bridge, opened as a new multi-use pathway for cyclists and pedestrians last summer after a multi-million dollar renovation. More than 30,000 people used it in its first week.

