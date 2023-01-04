City of Ottawa's vacant unit tax online portal now open
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion and frustration for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
The city's new vacant unit tax requires all property owners to declare the vacancy status of their homes. All property owners have to submit a declaration by March 16, even if the property is their principal residence.
Residents who own more than one property must submit a declaration for each one.
On Sunday, however, there was no working link on the city's website. That led to an urgent rush by some people who were eager to submit their declaration.
"Because they didn't give an exact date of when it started, I got a lot of panicked calls saying I want to do this right now and why isn't it up there?" said Coun. Theresa Kavanagh.
Ottawa city council voted last spring to impose the annual tax, a move designed to address homes sitting empty and neglected in the city. Those who don't declare risk paying one per cent of their property's assessed value.
“We want to see properties rented out and used, and if they're not, then these owners must pay a penalty and that money does go into affordable housing,” Kavanagh said.
Some residents support the idea, but the declaration is drawing criticism.
“I did not like the idea that 33,000-plus residents are going to have to self declare,” said Coun. Laura Dudas.
Those who don’t submit by March 16th will have to pay a $250 dollar late fee and but Dudas said there is a grace period adding the fine has been waived for 2023.
Some residents who were looking for the declaration form prior to Jan. 1 expressed frustration online.
"This should have been made to Ottawans in December," one person wrote on Twitter. "Spent a frustrating amount of time this morning on the site."
