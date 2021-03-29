OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says they have no more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for the next week and a half.

The province extended eligibility through its COVID-19 vaccine portal to residents 70 and older Monday morning. The city announced Monday afternoon that all appointments up until April 7 are now full.

"There is currently a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines available. The provincial extension of the vaccine appointments this morning to residents aged 70 and older citywide has resulted in the booking of all appointments available up until April 7," the City of Ottawa said in a release.

Bookings for people born in or before 1951 opened at 8 a.m. Monday, but several residents told CTV News Ottawa that by as early as 10 a.m., there were no appointments available either through the online portal or on the phone.

The city says more appointments will become available when more vaccines arrive.

"In the coming days, as the city receives more vaccines from the province and the provincial booking system is updated, more appointments will become available. Residents will continue to receive vaccinations as planned. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming days."

Ottawa has so far received 136,140 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and has administered more than 120,000 of them.

Rural pop-up clinics open

If you can't book through the Ontario portal, the city says appointments at City of Ottawa pop-up clinics in priority neighbourhoods continue to be available, including to residents in rural communities.

Call 613-691-5505 to confirm your eligibility and book an appointment. When you receive the voice recording press 2 for rural pop-up clinics.

Rural clinics will be available at the following locations for a limited time:

Greely Community Centre

Navan Memorial Centre

Osgoode Community Centre

R.J. Kennedy Memorial Centre

Richmond Memorial Arena and Community Centre

West Carleton Community Complex

If you are an adult recipient of chronic home care anywhere in the City of Ottawa, you can now book an appointment at a COVID vaccination clinic.

Call 613-691-5505 to confirm your eligibility and book an appointment.

You must book an appointment to receive a vaccine. Walk-ins will not be accepted at any clinic in Ottawa.