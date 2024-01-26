City of Ottawa residential property value, tax information available online

Ottawa residents now have access to information about properties in the capital online, including the assessment value and the property tax value for the current and previous year.

The City of Ottawa announced the launch of the new online tool named Online Property Tax and Assessment Look-up on Friday.

To find a property’s tax value for the current or previous year, all you have to do is to enter its municipal address and roll number, the city says.

No private information, such as the owner’s name, mailing address, school board support or any occupant or tenant information will be available, the city adds.

“The property address, roll number, assessment, and tax classification and property taxes on a property are public information. The application displays the taxes that are levied in May each year,” said the city.

“The tool does not provide account balances, supplemental taxes or any other information such as the Vacant Unit Tax and Assessment related decisions.”

The information available online will be updated annually in June.

Before the launch of the new tool, residents had to go City Hall’s customer service centre to obtain a hard copy of the property tax assessment roll books, which are prepared by Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) every year.

The roll books will continue to be available at City Hall for those who opt to grab a hard copy.

For more information visit www.Ottawa.ca/taxes.