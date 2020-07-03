OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says some in-person municipal services will resume starting Monday, with new COVID-19 protocols in place. Childcare centres will also reopen.

In a PSA, the City says client service centres at Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W., and Ben Franklin Place, 101 Centrepointe Dr., will reopen by appointment only for the following services:

marriage licences,

Commissioner of Oaths,

OC Transpo products/Presto payments,

access to information requests, and

Yellow Bag purchases for small business that participate in City waste and recycling collection.

Building permit application drop-offs, building permit issuances, and payments can also be made in-person at City Hall or Ben Franklin Place by appointment only.

Appointments can be made by calling 3-1-1 or visiting the City's website.

The following Ottawa Client Service Centres and Provincial Offence locations remain closed to the public:

Kanata Client Service Centre, 580 Terry Fox Drive,

Orleans Client Service Centre, 255 Centrum Boulevard,

Metcalfe Client Service Centre, 8243 Victoria Street,

West Carleton Client Service Centre, 5670 Carp Road,

North Gower Client Service Centre, 2155 Roger Stevens Drive, and

Provincial Offences Act Office, 100 Constellation Drive.

All 10 of the city's municipal childcare centres will reopen Monday, July 6, with limited spaces to comply with provincial restrictions. Parents with active placements will be advised on placement status for July 6 reopening.

Limited counter and document drop-off services will be available at all four employment and social services centres weekdays from 10 am to 3 pm. They can be found at:

370 Catherine Street,

Mary Pitt Centre (second floor, West, 100 Constellation Drive),

2020 Walkley Road, and

2339 Ogilvie Road,

The Mary Pitt Centre will also be the only location for limited counter and document drop-off services for the Rent Supplement Program, which will only operate from 10 am to 3 pm on weekdays.

Staff will continue to provide telephone and email support on weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The Spay and Neuter Clinic at 5-26 Concourse Gate will be by appointment only, operating Monday to Thursday, from 9 am to noon and 1 to 4 pm. The clinic will be rescheduling cancelled appointments. Pet owners will remain in their vehicles and the pets will be admitted and picked up outside the clinic doors. Smaller pets must be in a carrier. Other emergency protocols will be outlined during the appointment call.

New safety measures

New COVID-19 safety measures are in place at all locations accessible to the public. The City says sneeze guards and physical distancing signage is in place, and hand sanitizer will be available. City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, and Mary Pitt Centre will have designated entrance and exit doors into the complexes.

It is advised you wear a mask while visiting. If you are sick, stay home. You're also asked to attend in-person appointments alone, if possible.