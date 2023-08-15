City of Ottawa program registration glitch frustrates residents

The city of Ottawa's annual online registration blitz for fall swimming lessons briefly crashed Monday night.

It was not an uncommon experience for residents trying to sign themselves or their children up for lessons, but it comes after the city launched a new registration platform to help avoid the perennial issues with online signups.

Coun. Riley Brockington said Monday night that around 5,000 registrations were processed between 9 p.m. and around 9:50 p.m. when he posted on social media to say people were reporting problems.

On-line Registration



There is an issue with the system & the supplier, Activenet is working to resolve. 5,000 registrations have been processed since 9pm, some people are having trouble getting in.

Issue unknown but City staff are working with the supplier to resolve. — Riley Brockington (@RiverWardRiley) August 15, 2023

In a statement to Newstalk 580 CFRA, the city of Ottawa said the web host encountered an unknown issue.

"During the launch of the City’s fall aquatics registration at 9 p.m. last night, the registration service hosted by ActiveNet experienced technical issues that made it difficult for some residents to access the registration portal to complete their transactions," said the statement, attributed to recreation, cultural and facility services general manager Dan Chenier. "City staff and the ActiveNet team responded quickly and were able to restore functionality about 40 minutes after it occurred. The system is currently working as intended and processed 25,240 receipts by 11 p.m."

Chenier said the city is working with ActiveNet to understand what happened and prevent it from happening again.

Registration for other fall activities begins at 9 p.m. Wednesday.