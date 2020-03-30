OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is accepting donations of personal protective equipment for its COVID-19 response.

Businesses and residents are invited to donate commercial-grade personal protective equipment to protect the City of Ottawa’s emergency responders and frontline workers supporting the response to the pandemic.

Items being accepted include:

  • N95 masks (1870+ or 1805)
  • Surgical masks
  • Procedural masks
  • Face shields
  • Gloves
  • Protective gowns
  • Protective googles and glasses
  • Hand sanitizers
  • Disinfectant wipes

Homemade personal protective equipment will not be accepted.

To donate, you can email donations@ottawa.ca and provide information on the items or quantities. 

Ottawa Hospital

The Ottawa Hospital is also collecting, processing and storing all donated medical equipment to help supply the many front-line healthcare staff across the region.

You can contact the Ottawa Hospital at coviddonations@toh.ca