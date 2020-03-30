OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is accepting donations of personal protective equipment for its COVID-19 response.

Businesses and residents are invited to donate commercial-grade personal protective equipment to protect the City of Ottawa’s emergency responders and frontline workers supporting the response to the pandemic.

Items being accepted include:

N95 masks (1870+ or 1805)

Surgical masks

Procedural masks

Face shields

Gloves

Protective gowns

Protective googles and glasses

Hand sanitizers

Disinfectant wipes

Homemade personal protective equipment will not be accepted.

To donate, you can email donations@ottawa.ca and provide information on the items or quantities.

Ottawa Hospital

The Ottawa Hospital is also collecting, processing and storing all donated medical equipment to help supply the many front-line healthcare staff across the region.

You can contact the Ottawa Hospital at coviddonations@toh.ca