City of Ottawa, Ottawa Hospital collecting personal protective equipment donations
OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is accepting donations of personal protective equipment for its COVID-19 response.
Businesses and residents are invited to donate commercial-grade personal protective equipment to protect the City of Ottawa’s emergency responders and frontline workers supporting the response to the pandemic.
Items being accepted include:
- N95 masks (1870+ or 1805)
- Surgical masks
- Procedural masks
- Face shields
- Gloves
- Protective gowns
- Protective googles and glasses
- Hand sanitizers
- Disinfectant wipes
Homemade personal protective equipment will not be accepted.
To donate, you can email donations@ottawa.ca and provide information on the items or quantities.
Ottawa Hospital
The Ottawa Hospital is also collecting, processing and storing all donated medical equipment to help supply the many front-line healthcare staff across the region.
You can contact the Ottawa Hospital at coviddonations@toh.ca