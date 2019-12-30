OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa has issued an overnight parking ban.

Drivers are asked not to park on the street between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday so crews can effectively clean and salt the roads.

City officials say the parking restriction is in effect until further notice. Bylaw officers can issue tickets to vehicles in violation of the ban. On-street parking permit holders are exempt from this restriction.

During winter overnight parking bans, residents will have free access to covered city-owned parking garages.