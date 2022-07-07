City of Ottawa giving away free wood chips from storm cleanup
City of Ottawa giving away free wood chips from storm cleanup
The city of Ottawa is giving out free wood chips made from tree debris recovered after May’s major thunderstorm.
Residents can visit six locations across the city to pick them up. Officials caution they aren’t quite the same as what you would find at a store, but they are free and there’s no limit per person.
“Wood chips from storm-related tree debris will differ in size and quality from what is for sale at a garden centre,” public works general manager Alain Gonthier said in a memo to council.
The chips are some of the finer material from the wood and tree debris stored at city yards since the May 21 storm.
The derecho took down an untold number of trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Ottawa customers, some for more than a week.
How to pick up wood chips
There are six locations across the city where residents can pick up wood chips 24/7:
City works yards:
- 4244 Rideau Valley Dr.
- 1655 Maple Grove Rd.
- 29 Hurdman Rd.
- 2145 Roger Stevens Dr.
Recreational facilities:
- Navan Memorial Centre, 1295 Colonial Rd.
- Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave.
Residents must bring a shovel and their own containers for loading the chips. They are encouraged to wear work gloves and appropriate footwear, and be mindful of other vehicles.
The wood chips will be in publicly accessible areas and signage will be posted. The locations will be monitored and wood chip stock will be replenished.
The chips will be available while quantities last.
The city is also looking into auctioning off wood logs from the storm.
Cleanup to continue into fall
City crews are still working on removing damaged trees from city property, Gonthier said, adding he anticipates removal operations will continue into the fall.
Crews are also dealing with two types of stump removals on city property. Stumps that are intact will be ground next year.
“It is standard practice once a tree removal is complete for the remaining stump to be addressed the following year through the city’s stumping program,” he said.
Stumps that have been uprooted, however, will need to be removed and backfilled.
“Due to the very high number of stumps to be addressed, these will be lengthy operations,” Gonthier said. That involves hiring contractors to do the work and is expected to extend into 2023.
“Given the extended timelines, staff will be communicating with residents who have uprooted stumps on the city roadsides adjacent to their properties of the length of time it may take to have them removed.”
The city is also working to replace the significant tree canopy loss. Residents who would like a city tree planted on the right-of-way part of their property can submit a request online.
The fall 2022 planting season is full, but new requests will be processed for spring 2023.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' has died at age 82
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
BREAKING | James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' has died at age 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of 'The Godfather' and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper 'Brian's Song' and the casino boss in 'Las Vegas,' has died. He was 82.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action
With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.
Assembly of First Nations chiefs vote for financial audit at its annual gathering
Delegates at the Assembly of First Nations agreed to a forensic review of its finances dating back at least a decade in a resolution that says a serious problem exists within the assembly that is causing 'reputational harm.'
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry issues RCMP new subpoena for information
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has issued a new subpoena to the RCMP, following concerns the federal police force has withheld documents related to the deaths of 22 people.
-
Urban Indigenous health centre coming to Halifax
A new health care centre is opening in Halifax on Friday to help promote urban Indigenous wellness.
-
More Nova Scotians eligible for fourth COVID-19 shot
Eligibility for second COVID-19 booster shots has expanded in Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
-
Toronto eyeing new plan to ban cats from going outdoors unless on leash
Toronto city council passed a motion Wednesday that could see cats banned from roaming freely outdoors.
-
Woman taken to hospital after another apparent random attack at Toronto transit station
Police are investigating after a woman was knocked unconscious following an apparent random attack at a Toronto transit station.
Montreal
-
Quebec enters seventh wave of COVID-19
As Quebec enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, the province's health minister says the situation is 'under control for the moment' but is urging residents to be vigilant.
-
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
-
Supreme Court refuses to hear Pierre Karl Peladeau's challenge against his sister
The Supreme Court of Canada is refusing to hear the challenge by Pierre Karl Péladeau and his brother, Érik Péladeau, in a case concerning their father's inheritance against their sister, Anne-Marie Péladeau.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario hospitals warn of more upcoming ER closures through the summer
Some Ontario hospitals, particularly those in smaller communities, are warning that recent emergency department closures may recur throughout the summer.
-
OPP want help to identify Bracebridge shoplifters
Bracebridge are investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred on Manitoba Street on June 29.
-
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
London
-
Western Mustangs mourn passing of Coach Jason Kenemy
The Western University Mustangs are mourning the sudden loss of Coach Jason “KJ” Kenemy Thursday.
-
Foodland fire in Dorchester
Dorchester residents will have to make a longer drive to pick up groceries.
-
100 'Brick-shaped objects' seized at Blue Water Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Blue Water Bridge between Sarnia, Ont. and Port Huron, MI have intercepted 100 brick-shaped objects suspected to be cocaine.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Transit gets $478 million in government funds
Winnipeg’s transit system is getting an overhaul, including electric buses, a new garage, and a complete redesign of the city’s transit network.
-
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
-
Suspicious death of Manitoba man now ruled a homicide: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said what they once were investigating as a suspicious death has now been deemed a homicide.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in stabbing at University of Waterloo residence
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing Wednesday night at a University of Waterloo residence.
-
Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
-
Cambridge musical spotlights autism and the man behind Alice and Wonderland
The musical works of a Cambridge mother and daughter return to the stage this week.
Calgary
-
3 victims rushed to hospital after Stoney Trail crash
Three people were injured in a crash on Stoney Trail N.E. on Thursday morning.
-
'Can't just kick me out': Indigenous woman alleges major oilsands company banned her for smudging
An Indigenous woman from Calgary says she feels discriminated against by her former employer after she was suspended from the property and for smudging, while the company says workers' lodges are smoke-free including for ceremonial smoking.
-
Grizzly bear relocated from Canmore after bluff charging someone
A grizzly bear that reportedly 'bluff charged' a person in the Canmore area recently has been relocated.
Saskatoon
-
Plane that brought displaced Ukrainians to Sask. returns to Poland with supplies
A plane that brought Ukrainian citizens to Saskatchewan is flying back to Poland full of supplies.
-
'I want to give them a good start': Sask. woman says $660,501 VLT win will help put kids through university
A Humboldt, Sask. woman is more than a half-million dollars richer after a VLT win.
-
'I’ve never met another heart child before': Kids with heart disease find community at Sask. summer camp
After a two-year break due to the pandemic, there's a unique summer camp that is returning.
Edmonton
-
Live weather updates: Risk of severe thunderstorms, potential for tornadoes
With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Josh Classen and Cory Edel will keep you updated throughout the day here.
-
Worker killed at Suncor site in northern Alberta
A worker is dead after an incident at the Suncor Base Plant Mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday morning.
-
Oilers unveil new, but classic, jerseys
The Oilers are going back to the original royal blue and orange look the team wore during the '80s dynasty.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | B.C. COVID-19 data shows third Omicron wave underway
With B.C.'s independent COVID-19 modelling group predicting that another wave of infections will sweep through the province and peak in August, weekly data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows the surge beginning.
-
'Devastating disease' that impacts young children could be treated with cancer drug: B.C. research
Researchers out of the University of British Columbia have found that an existing cancer drug could be used to treat muscular dystrophy.
-
'Significant amount of cash' found in Port Coquitlam, Mounties looking for owner
Mounties are hoping to return a "significant amount of cash" found in Port Coquitlam to its rightful owner.
Regina
-
Angus Street reopened following SWAT operation: Regina police
The 1500 block of Angus Street is clear after being shut down for several hours while the Regina Police Service SWAT team conducted an operation on Thursday morning.
-
Regina driver handed $1,400 fine for cell phone use
A Regina driver was fined $1,400 after being stopped for using a cell phone while behind the wheel.
-
Crops progressing steadily across Saskatchewan
Crops are quickly progressing across Saskatchewan due to a combination of widespread and rainfall and relatively warm weather according the province’s crop report for June 28 to July 4.