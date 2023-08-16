City of Ottawa fall program registration postponed after issue during swim signups

The city of Ottawa says registration for non-aquatic programs has been postponed indefinitely after the system crashed Monday during swimming lesson signups.

"Staff have been working diligently with ACTIVENet management and engineers to determine the cause of the disruption that occurred during aquatic registration," Chenier wrote. "Initial review suggests that the disruption is related to a hardware issue in the ACTIVENet datacentre that affected the flow of online traffic to available servers."

The ACTIVENet system was supposed to be the solution to the problems of lengthy delays, crashes, and other issues residents experienced every signup period of things like swimming lessons and other city-run activities. The new system launched late last year, promising what Chenier previously said would be a modern alternative that will have greater capacity to serve high volumes of concurrent users. It hit a snag Monday night during fall aquatic registration. Chenier said a temporary solution resolved the issue at around 9:40 p.m. and allowed about 25,000 people to register by 11 p.m. There are about 15,000 people on wait lists.

The city does not yet have a date for when registration will resume. Fall activities include things like sports, cooking classes, and other life skills for adults and children.

Aquatic registrations remain open and ongoing.

"We are committed to providing residents with a registration system that they can trust, and I sincerely apologize for Monday’s technical issue," Chenier wrote. "I will continue to keep Council and the public up to date on ACTIVENet's progress, as they have committed to providing more information as it becomes available in the coming days."