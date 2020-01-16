OTTAWA -- As the snow stopped falling on Ottawa this morning, city crews began preparing for a second storm expected to hit the National Capital Region this weekend.

Approximately 6 cm of snow fell on Ottawa overnight and this morning, covering roads and city walks. The snow caused delays on OC Transpo routes and slowed down morning commute in Ottawa. Outside of the capital, buses were cancelled for the Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

The forecast is calling for 10 to 15 cm of snow to fall on Ottawa Saturday. Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 21C overnight, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 29.

Area manager, core roads Bryden Denyes told CTV Morning Live “our main focus will be getting this storm cleaned up now, throughout today and tonight, in preparation for an additional storm this weekend.”

Denyes adds the drastic drop in temperatures through the day will “pose some challenges” for city crews to keep the roads safe for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

“We have to be aware of the temperature and what materials we are using at the appropriate temperatures,” Denyes said. Staff will monitor the temperature and road conditions over the next couple of days.