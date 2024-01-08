City of Ottawa: Annual Community Economic Development grants available

Applications for the City of Ottawa’s annual Community Economic Development Funding Program are now open.

In a news release on Monday, the city said the program is meant to help residents overcome employment barriers.

A total of up to $280,000 per year will be distributed among the applications that are selected by a jury panel, said the city.

Non-profit-organizations that are starting projects aimed at creating jobs, businesses, and developing entrepreneurship can benefit from the grants.

All they have to do is to demonstrate how the project will create jobs for Ottawa residents and benefit those who are under-represented, such as lower income youth, new Canadians and racialized communities.

Successful applicants will receive a letter outlining the total amount awarded, terms and conditions and a funding disbursement schedule. The letter will also include a funding agreement document, describing terms and conditions attached to the use of these funds.

The first funding payment is expected to be released in April. Successful applicants are required to submit a report detailing how the grant was used no later than Dec. 6, 2024, reads the release.

Applications are open until Friday, Feb. 9 at 4 pm. The full eligibility criteria is available online.