City of Kingston turns former school into emergency winter shelter

The city of Kingston has quickly built dozens of new shelter beds to bring people in from the cold by turning part of an old school into an emergency shelter.

The former Frontenac Public School at 38 Cowdy St. was decommissioned six years ago. There was an alternative learning centre at the site until the summer of 2022.

Now, it’s being used as a temporary emergency shelter, managed by local charity Lionhearts Inc., with funding from the city of Kingston and the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington. The space has been rented from the Limestone District School Board.

Brenda Moore, the special coordinator with Lionhearts, says four classrooms have been converted. Where desks used to sit, now tall wooden sleeping pods stand. Inside each are a bed and a chair.

In all, up to 40 adults can sleep at the Adelaide Emergency Shelter.

“We’ve got a bed frame, mattress off the floor, a nicely made up bed,” explains Moore. “And that gives our guests a sense that we welcome them to this space and we care about them having a good night’s sleep.”

Everything inside was built in just 10 days by volunteers, says Moore.

It comes as those demand for housing increases and supportive community groups like Lionhearts see more people using their food program and shelter services.

“Currently we have 300 people on the named unhoused list. That’s 100 more than we had last year,” she explains. “So that is a critical situation that we really need to be able to deal with.”

Those who stay at the overnight shelter will get dinner and breakfast.

“Because of the configuration of this school, we are in one end of it, so it worked really well logistically for people to be able to come in off the street,” Moore says. “It’s a great location…downtown.”

It’s part of a larger project by the city, which has created 60 new emergency beds across the area with plans for more.

As more shelter space becomes available, the city issued trespassing notices to those sleeping on city property, saying those staying in tents and other shelter spaces on city property would be removed by Wednesday.

On Friday, Curtis Smith, the director of licensing and enforcement services with the city of Kingston, said the notice was about the safety of individuals during the winter months.

But the response drew strong condemnation from both those living in the encampments and their supporters.

In response late Friday, Mutual Aid Katarokwi Kingston, a group supporting those who live in the encampment, released a statement saying the spaces don’t completely fit peoples needs, and move them away from resources like the city’s safe injection site.

“Encampment residents have concerns about the shelter, asking: where should they go for the other twelve hours of the day that the shelter is closed? Where can they store their belongings? Why stay in an overnight shelter when they will need to make their way back to the (Integrated Care Hub) the next day?” read the statement.

The city maintains it’s a safety concern, and hopes residents will use the shelter.

The Adelaide Emergency Shelter will be open from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m. each day, until the beginning of April.

Moore says it’s about providing a safe space to those who need it most.

“Everybody needs to be welcomed and respected for who they are regardless of what has happened in their life,” she says.