City of Kingston investigating surge of sick and dying geese

The City of Kingston says it is investigating the death of approximately 30 dead Canadian Geese that showed signs of an unknown illness at two city parks.

According to a press release by the city on Friday, the cause of death has not been confirmed, but said staff have observed signs of illness in the wild birds at Lake Ontario Park and Elevator Bay along Front Road.

The city is asking residents not to handle or touch wild birds and to protect pets by keeping them on a leash.

Clean up at the parks is underway, with staff "following all recommended safety measures to dispose of the carcasses."

Staff will continue to monitor and dispose of deceased birds found at waterfront parks

"Please do not handle sick, injured, or dead wild birds," the statement said.

"If handling wild birds or other wildlife is unavoidable, wear gloves or use a doubled plastic bag and avoid contact with blood, body fluids and feces. You should then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizer."

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative (CWHC) will be conducting tests on the dead birds and will share the results in approximately two weeks.

The city is asking residents to report any sightings or distressed birds to the Ontario Regional Centre of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at 1-866-673-4781 or online at CWHC.WildlifeSubmissions.org.

Birds in distress can also be reported to Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre at (613) 354-0264.